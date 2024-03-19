AI-enabled programmes launched at Rayat Bahra University

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 18

Rayat Bahra University has launched AI-enabled degree programmes in animation and design. Chancellor, Gurvinder Singh Bahra said experienced professionals have collaborated with the university to spearhead the initiative, adding that options ranging from four-year degree programmes to diploma and certificate courses would be available.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali