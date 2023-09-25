Aided college staff seek pay parity, meet Chandigarh Adviser

Chandigarh, September 24
A delegation of the teaching and non-teaching staff of aided colleges in Chandigarh, led by Diwakar Tiwari, Harbhajan Singh, Dr Sumit Goklaney and Prof Amitabh Dwivedi, attended a meeting with the UT Adviser.
“The focus of this meeting was to discuss and advocate for the long-awaited implementation of the sixth pay scales for non-teaching staff in aided colleges,” said Goklaney. He said, “The Adviser affirmed his commitment to escalate the matter with the Finance Secretary. He considered the letter issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) in 2011, which directed parity in pay scales of staff of government colleges and aided colleges.”
Kulwinder Singh, president of the Chandigarh Aided Colleges Teachers’ Association (CACTA), said: “It is unfortunate that only one section of our dedicated staff remains without the benefit of revised pay scales despite there being not much financial liability on the local administration.”
