AIDS Day event organised

Chandigarh, December 1
The local Saksham Prakriti Welfare Society observed World AIDS Day today. On this day, people worldwide remember those who have lost their lives due to HIV and AIDS.
The theme of World AIDS Day 2022 is “Equalise”. It is a wake-up call for all of us to focus on the practical solutions to alleviate inequality and put an end to life-threatening diseases.
More than 100 community members, activists and stakeholders attended the event. “On this occasion of World AIDS Day, let’s take a pledge to ensure the equality of services to everyone. We should strive to reach the 95-95-95 target by 2025 so that together we can end the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030,” said Sandeep Mittal, Chandigarh State AIDS Control Society.
