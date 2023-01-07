Ailing horse sold to Panchkula businessman for Rs 44 lakh, 7 booked

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 6

The Panchkula police have registered a case against seven persons who fraudulently sold an ailing horse to a Panchkula-based businessman for Rs 44 lakh.

The suspects have been identified as Hardeep Singh, Guri, Ashwani Kumar, alias Popla Baba, Mewa Singh, Virender and two others.

Ajit Kumar, a resident of Sector 25, Panchkula, who has a stud farm at Garhi Kotaha village near Raipur Rani, deals in buying and selling horses.

Ajit said he purchased the horse from Hardeep Singh for Rs 44 lakh on July 3 last year. At the time of purchase, Hardeep told him that the horse was healthy and he would be responsible if any old complication comes to fore.

He brought the horse to Panchkula on the same day. After two days, the animal had difficulty in movement. He consulted a veterinary doctor who examined the horse. The doctor told him that the horse had been suffering from age-related ailments and hinted that it could have been given injections at the time of purchase so as to suppress the pain. He said despite repeated attempts, Hardeep did not respond to phone calls.

A case under Sections 120-B, 406 and 420 of the IPC was registered against the suspects at the Raipur Rani police station.