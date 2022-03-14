Aim to bring transparency in system, says UT DGP

Amit Sharma
Chandigarh, March 13
With an aim to bring transparency and accountability in the department, the UT police are going to introduce integrated complaint management system, which will enable complainants to track the status of their complaints online.
Better financial security
Speaking on the reforms in the Police Department and steps that are being taken for the welfare of families of police personnel, UT DGP Praveer Ranjan said, "The Police Department is going to provide better financial security to the families of police personnel, who lose their life while on duty."
UT DGP Praveer Ranjan said the department was soon going to introduce a system that would enable people to track and know the status of their complaints online.
“We want to bring transparency in the system, which will further help in strengthening the self-driven accountability of the Police Department”, the DGP said while interacting with the media.
At present, the Police Department holds ‘know your case and public grievances redressal camps’ at police stations at regular intervals, which facilitate complainants to know the status of their case. However, people have to visit the police station for
the same.
The DGP also spoke about joint efforts made by the Chandigarh Police and their neighbouring counterpart to weed out the networks of gangs operating in the region.
Speaking on the reforms in the Police Department and steps that are being taken for the welfare of families of police personnel, the DGP said the Police Department was going to provide better financial security to the families of police personnel who lose their life while on duty. A MoU with an insurance company had been signed.
“In the case of encounter death, the family of the police personnel will get Rs75 lakh and if there is untimely death during duty, the cop’s family will get Rs50 lakh,” said the DGP.
The cops will also get also cashless medical cards, which further provide an insurance cover of Rs3 lakh.
The DGP said the police station’s compound, which was earlier crowded with impounded vehicles, was being decongested.
“We have marked a place in Dhanas to keep all impounded vehicles there. Already close to 2,000 vehicles have been shifted there,” he said.
