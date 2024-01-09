Aim to use 5 LMT straw as biofuel: DC Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 8

Gearing up for the consumption of crop residue through specially designed boilers in industries, the administration has started the exercise to add more capacity to increase it to around 5 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) per annum.

DC Aashika Jain said, “Though the district has its own generation of crop residue (1.98 lakh MT per annum), we are keeping nearby districts in mind too. With the addition of the proposed 3 LMT by the coming paddy harvesting season, we would be able to use more crop residue (paddy stubble) as biofuel.”

Two more stakeholders have been working on the installation of paddy stubble fuel-based boilers that will raise the existing capacity to four lakh MT per annum in the district, said Jain.

