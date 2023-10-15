AIMS holds session on Nobel Prize in medicine

Mohali, October 14
The Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Mohali, organised a sensitisation session themed, ‘The Saga of Nobel Prize in Medicine 2023’ for its MBBS students and faculty members.
Dr Pallab Ray, ex-Head of the Department of Microbiology at PGIMER, Chandigarh, graced the event as the chief guest.
Covid jab discussed
The faculty members discussed the biochemical, microbiological and pharmacological aspects behind the research and development of the COVID mRNA vaccine with the students
The students were enlightened about the history behind the honour that is given to those who have made significant contributions in the fields of chemistry, physics, physiology or medicine, literature and peace for the benefit of humankind.
The MBBS students depicted their rendition via an informative role play. The faculty members discussed the biochemical, microbiological and pharmacological aspects behind the research and development of the COVID mRNA vaccine with the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli forces take position for ground assault; UN says 4 lakh people have fled north Gaza
Iran, Egypt join Turkiye, China & Russia in calling on Tel A...
Bidens calls Israel’s Netanyahu, Palestine Prez Abbas amid escalating tension in Gaza
The US has intensified its global engagement amid an imminen...
Congress releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly polls
Former MP CM Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Chh...
160 patients daily at mohalla clinic raises eyebrows; Patiala DC marks inquiry
5 Punjab facilities with 100-plus footfall under lens