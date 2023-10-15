AIMS holds session on Nobel Prize in medicine

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 14

The Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Mohali, organised a sensitisation session themed, ‘The Saga of Nobel Prize in Medicine 2023’ for its MBBS students and faculty members.

Dr Pallab Ray, ex-Head of the Department of Microbiology at PGIMER, Chandigarh, graced the event as the chief guest.

Covid jab discussed The faculty members discussed the biochemical, microbiological and pharmacological aspects behind the research and development of the COVID mRNA vaccine with the students

The students were enlightened about the history behind the honour that is given to those who have made significant contributions in the fields of chemistry, physics, physiology or medicine, literature and peace for the benefit of humankind.

The MBBS students depicted their rendition via an informative role play. The faculty members discussed the biochemical, microbiological and pharmacological aspects behind the research and development of the COVID mRNA vaccine with the students.

#MBBS #Mohali #Nobel Prize