AIMS holds white coat ceremony

Mohali, October 12
Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Mohali, conducted a white coat ceremony for its third MBBS batch. The event was graced by Dr Bhagwant Singh, Chairman AIMS, who is also the president of IMA Punjab, as the chief guest. Dr Avnish Kumar, Director, Medical Education and Research, was the guest of honour.
The students were formally inducted into the medical profession with the undertaking of the ‘Charaka Shapath’ and ‘Donning of White Coat’ by faculty members of the institution. They were also enlightened with ‘Wisdom Quotes’ from various distinguished teachers and stalwarts of the medical profession.
While addressing the gathering, Dr Bhagwant Singh highlighted the need of not only gaining knowledge, but also developing life skills that include compassion, dignity and respect for others. Doctors should also serve as “Healers” by being kind and humble, Dr Avnish added. Dr Bhavneet Bharti, also congratulated the newly inducted students and gave an overview of the achievements and strides made by the college. Students were also advised to keep up with their hobbies, while maintaining a good academic record. The event concluded with a note of thanks.
