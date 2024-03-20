AIMS-Mohali, CSIR-IMTECH to collaborate for research

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 19

Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali, and CSIR-IMTECH, Chandigarh, signed a MoU today to carry out research through the development and exchange of research training and projects in areas that complement each other in the healthcare theme.

The director of AIMS, Bhavneet Bharti, said, “This collaboration is likely to be useful in assigning elective postings to medical students during their 3rd year at AIMS-Mohali, which has now been made mandatory as per the latest NMC guidelines for a multidimensional exposure of medical graduates in the fields of research and clinical practice, along with broadening the scope of multidisciplinary research among the two institutions.”

