Air Chief Marshal to visit IAF Heritage Centre today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 14

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, will visit the Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre tomorrow to review its progress.

During his visit, the Chief of the Air Staff will interact with the team responsible for the setting up of the centre and will take stock of the preparations being made for its inauguration.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to inaugurate the centre on May 8.

The Indian Air Force Heritage Centre, the first-of-its kind in the country, has come up in Sector 18 and is awaiting inauguration. The centre demonstrates five vintage aircraft and provides visitors with the cockpit exposure and an experience on flight simulators.

“It is the first heritage centre of the IAF and reflects the role of the IAF in all wars as well as equipping itself with modern paraphernalia such as augmented reality, virtual reality, hologram, simulators and electro mechanical enclosures. The most interesting part is that it’s the only heritage centre where the first IAF-made patent aircraft, Air Force Kanpur 1, (made by Air Vice-Marshal Harjinder Singh in 1958) is positioned,” a senior officer said.