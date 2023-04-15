Air Chief Marshal to visit IAF Heritage Centre today

Chandigarh, April 14
The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, will visit the Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre tomorrow to review its progress.
During his visit, the Chief of the Air Staff will interact with the team responsible for the setting up of the centre and will take stock of the preparations being made for its inauguration.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to inaugurate the centre on May 8.
The Indian Air Force Heritage Centre, the first-of-its kind in the country, has come up in Sector 18 and is awaiting inauguration. The centre demonstrates five vintage aircraft and provides visitors with the cockpit exposure and an experience on flight simulators.
“It is the first heritage centre of the IAF and reflects the role of the IAF in all wars as well as equipping itself with modern paraphernalia such as augmented reality, virtual reality, hologram, simulators and electro mechanical enclosures. The most interesting part is that it’s the only heritage centre where the first IAF-made patent aircraft, Air Force Kanpur 1, (made by Air Vice-Marshal Harjinder Singh in 1958) is positioned,” a senior officer said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...
Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border
Announces 3 pc DA for 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retiree...