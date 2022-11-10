Chandigarh's air quality drops to ‘very poor’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

The air quality index (AQI) today slipped from ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ category in the city reportedly due to burning of stubble in neighbouring Punjab and bursting of firecrackers on Gurpurb.

While the average AQI level for the day stood at 384, the value at the two continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) in the city topped 400 at 6 pm. The air quality index was not so poor even on Diwali.

While the CAAQMS at Sector 53 recorded the highest AQI level of 448 (severe) at 4 pm, Sector 22 registered the level of 400 (very poor). On Diwali night, Sector 22 had recorded the average AQI level of 320, IMTECH-39 of 307 and Sector 25 of 177.

An increase in AQI causes breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure. The AQI between 401 and 500 is considered ‘severe’ and can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

An official of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee said they were analysing the situation.

Since the beginning of the month, the air quality levels at the Sector 53 station have deteriorated from ‘moderate’ to ‘severe’. On November 1, PM 2.5 was recorded at 164, which further dropped to 429 at 10.10 pm today, in a span of nine days.

Similarly, at the Sector 25 station, the PM 2.5 dropped to 341 and at the Sector 22 station, it was recorded at 382 at 10.10 pm.

The increase in fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) level in the city’s air is a matter of concern, as it can harm people the most. PM 2.5 are tiny particles in the air that reduce visibility and cause the air to appear hazy when levels are elevated. PM 10 is any particular matter in air with a diameter of 10 micrometers (?m) or less, including smoke, dust, soot, salts, acids and metals.

Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) today organised a workshop on guidelines for grant of one-time financial support for promoting establishment of paddy straw-based pelletisation and torrefaction plants.

Pelletisation involves compressing or moulding a material into a pellet, while torrefaction is a thermal pre-treatment process to improve physical properties and chemical composition of biomass for recycling.

