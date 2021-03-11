Air scare at Punjab CM's residence in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The security staff went into a tizzy after a micro-light aircraft was spotted over the Punjab Chief Minister’s residence here on Monday. Sources said the security staff alerted the Chandigarh police. On verification, it was found to be an aircraft, belonging to No. 1 Chandigarh NCC Air Squadron, being used to impart flying training to cadets. TNS

Man duped of Rs 40k

Chandigarh: A Mani Majra resident has been duped of Rs 40,905 by a woman posing as a bank official. Complainant Dinesh Kumar Badhwar alleged the accused called him up posing as an SBI employee and said his insurance premium would be waived and credit card limit increased if he shared the OTP received on his mobile phone. Subsequently, transactions were made from his credit card. TNS

One held for theft

Chandigarh: A jewellery store employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gold bangle. Complainant Bittu Verma, owner of a Sector 22 shop, alleged employee Baldeep Singh allegedly stole a bangle from the shop on July 25. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera. TNS

Patiala lads log 9-wicket victory

Chandigarh: Patiala lads recorded a nine-wicket win over Sangrur during a match of the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District Senior Men’s One-Day Limited Overs Tournament. Batting first, Sangrur lads were bowled out for 154 runs in 43.3 overs. Ekmanpreet Singh (47) and Tejpreet Singh (39) were two main scorers for the side. In reply, Patiala posted 155/1 in 25 overs with the help of Prabh Simran Singh (82 off 56 balls) and Prabhjot Singh (42 off 70 balls). TNS

Cleanliness drive held

Mohali: A cleanliness drive was carried out by the green army of an NGO, Aashray Charitable Trust, in association with the Forest Department, at Darua forest. The drive began at 7 am and continued for two hours. Shane W. Bakshi, director of the NGO, said people used to throw garbage in the forest area, which was posing a threat to birds and wild animals. TNS

Teej celebrated with fervour

Mohali: Women of Connaught Residency, TDI, Sector 74-A, celebrated Teej at the TDI Retreat Club. An exhibition related to Punjabi culture and heritage was held by arranging old-time articles such as charkha, chatti, chullah, touri, etc. Women came in colourful Punjabi costumes. They performed giddha and danced to Punjabi songs. Deepika Goel was declared “Teej Queen”. TNS

Ludhiana lead by 144 runs on Day 3

Chandigarh: A fine unbeaten ton by Armaan Walia helped Ludhiana make a strong comeback on the third day of the Punjab Inter-District Four-Day Final Cricket Tournament at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. Resuming from the overnight total of 16 runs, Ludhiana went on to score 266/9 in 101 overs at the draw of stumps.