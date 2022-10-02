Air show: Chandigarh Adviser reviews preparations

Chandigarh, October 1
UT Adviser Dharam Pal today reviewed the preparations for the IAF’s air show to be held at Sukhna Lake here on October 6 and 8. The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Indian Air Force and the Chandigarh Administration.
CTU buses will be deployed to transport public to Sukhna Lake. The entry to the air show will be restricted through passes, which will be available for free of cost soon on the Chandigarh Tourism app that would be downloaded from Google Play store. However, as sum of Rs 20 will be charged for shuttle service to ferry pass holder to Sukhna Lake.
Further, people are also cautioned about fake websites involved in selling of tickets. It has been found that misinformation regarding tickets for the air show at Sukhna Lake has been provided on jansoochnaportal.in. The cyber police station is getting the content down and taking action against the portal for spreading misinformation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...