Air show: Chandigarh Adviser reviews preparations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 1

UT Adviser Dharam Pal today reviewed the preparations for the IAF’s air show to be held at Sukhna Lake here on October 6 and 8. The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Indian Air Force and the Chandigarh Administration.

CTU buses will be deployed to transport public to Sukhna Lake. The entry to the air show will be restricted through passes, which will be available for free of cost soon on the Chandigarh Tourism app that would be downloaded from Google Play store. However, as sum of Rs 20 will be charged for shuttle service to ferry pass holder to Sukhna Lake.

Further, people are also cautioned about fake websites involved in selling of tickets. It has been found that misinformation regarding tickets for the air show at Sukhna Lake has been provided on jansoochnaportal.in. The cyber police station is getting the content down and taking action against the portal for spreading misinformation.