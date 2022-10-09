Air Show: CTU bus service takes a hit in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, October 8

Local passengers had to wait for a long time at bus queue shelters today as the CTU bus service took a hit due to the air show at Sukhna Lake.

Some passengers had to wait for over an hour. Like October 6, of more than 350 CTU buses plying daily in the tricity, only around 40 were put on local routes and the rest were used to ferry spectators to the lake and back.

“Normally, bus frequency ranges from 15-20 minutes. I am waiting for a bus for the past about an hour,” said Dhruv, a student of a private institute, who as standing at the Sector 30 bus queue shelter.

“This is shocking. The officers concerned have learnt no lesson from its October 6 goof-up. Common man is made to face such troubles while VVIPs enjoy the air show. We had a tough time looking for buses, as there was no information about the new timings of buses,” added Kamal Atwal, an employee of a private company, at Sector 17.

A large number of passengers were also seen at the Sector 43 and 17 bus terminuses. “There should have been some alternative arrangement for commuters who rely on the city bus service,” said another passenger.