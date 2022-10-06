Air show: Curtailed bus service in tricity on October 6 & 8

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 5

Normal bus services will remain affected from 10.30 am to 8 pm in the tricity in view of the Air Force Day show on October 6 and 8 at Sukhna Lake. The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) will provide shuttle bus service from designated pick-up points to the lake and back on these days.

100 supervisors deployed For smooth bus operations, 100 supervisors will be deployed. Service will remain normal up to 10.30 am and after 8 pm on both days. — Pradhuman Singh, Director Transport

The UT Administration has decided to engage nearly 400 CTU buses to ferry spectators from 11 designated pick-up points in the city to the air show venue on both days. The CTU operates 358 buses on local routes, including 50 electric ones, in the tricity.

Pradhuman Singh, Director Transport, said nearly 310 buses, plying on local routes, besides those running on long routes, would be engaged in ferrying nearly 30,000 spectators each on both days from the designated points to the venue and back.

He said nearly 10 electric buses would be pressed into service to ferry VIPs on both days. He, however, said for the convenience of commuters, nearly 40 electric buses would ply as usual on local routes in the tricity from 10.30 am to 8 pm on both days.

The Director said the bus service would be affected only between 10.30 am and 8 pm, and it would remain normal up to 10.30 am and after 8 pm. For smooth bus operations, nearly 100 supervisors would be deployed.

The administration has set up 11 points where people will park their vehicles and board CTU buses to reach the venue. They will be dropped off at their designated spots once the show is over. While there will be a full dress rehearsal on October 6, President Droupadi Murmu will attend the Air Force Day celebrations on October 8.

Bird Park shut on both days

In the wake of air show at Sukhna, the Bird Park will remain closed to visitors on October 6 and 8.

