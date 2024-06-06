 Airlines told to refund ticket cost, pay relief to city resident : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Airlines told to refund ticket cost, pay relief to city resident

Airlines told to refund ticket cost, pay relief to city resident

Complainant not allowed to board flight despite ticket

Airlines told to refund ticket cost, pay relief to city resident

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 5

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Air India Ltd to pay a compensation of Rs 15,000 to a city resident for not allowing him to board a flight despite having all documents, and compelling him to purchase a return air ticket.

The commission has also directed the airlines to refund the total amount of the ticket to the complainant along with interest @ 9% per annum and to pay Rs 10,000 as litigation cost.

Anil Kumar, a city resident, in a complaint filed before the commission said he had planned to visit Spain on a tourist visa to meet his friend. He booked an air ticket of Air India online for June 17, 2022, after paying Rs 26,783. He had also made hotel bookings accordingly.

When he reached the counter of Air India at the Delhi airport on the day of departure, the check-in official asked him about the return ticket. He told the official that he did not have one. On this, the official informed him that he could not board the flight without a return ticket and would have to buy one.

He purchased a return air ticket from Paris to Delhi for July 3, 2022. But despite showing the return ticket to the official concerned, he was not allowed to board the scheduled flight and was compelled to cancel the return ticket.

On the other hand, the airlines said the complainant was not allowed to board the flight as per rules of Europe. It further stated that when the complainant after purchasing the return ticket again returned to the counter for the flight, the counters for check-in had already been closed.

After hearing of the arguments the commission said the airlines had not allowed the complainant to board the scheduled flight despite having all documents. He was also compelled to purchase the return air ticket and by the time he again reported for the flight, he was not permitted to board the same.

It directed the airlines to refund Rs 35,783 to the complainant along with interest at 9% per annum. It also ordered payment of Rs 15,000 to the complainant for causing mental agony and harassment and Rs 10,000 as litigation costs.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Air India


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

What jeopardised things for AAP in Punjab 2 years after landslide victory

2
India

What US said about reports of external influence over Indian elections by Western powers

3
Punjab

Son of Indira Gandhi’s assassin is now an MP

4
J & K

Gulmarg's iconic Shiv temple featured in Bollywood movie’s hit song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' gutted in fire

5
Punjab INDIA DECIDES 2024

Punjab hands 7 to Congress, 2 to radicals

6
India

NDA elects PM Modi its leader, passes resolution lauding him

7
Punjab

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

8
Punjab

2 incarcerated Members of Parliament in new Lok Sabha: What the rule book says

9
India

'Will propose and support Modi for PM'; JD(U) ends suspense ahead of NDA meet today

10
India

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav on same plane to Delhi as NDA, INDIA plan next move

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

NDA elects PM its leader | TDP eyes Speaker’s post, 5 berths...

World leaders congratulate PM Modi on historic win

World leaders congratulate PM Modi on historic win

Next step at right time, says Kharge after INDIA meet

Next step at right time, says Kharge after INDIA meet

A poll full of shock defeats, surprise wins

A poll full of shock defeats, surprise wins

Knives out as AAP weighs up losses in Punjab, heads to roll

Knives out as AAP weighs up losses in Punjab, heads to roll

Poll strategist Pathak to chair meetings of MLAs tomorrow


Cities

View All

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

Urban, rural vote divide evident in BJP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

Hat-trick for Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujla, celebrates victory with family

Hat-trick for Gurjeet Singh Aujla as yet another high-profile BJP nominee rejected

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh colonies, villages helped Tewari win battle of ballot

Chandigarh colonies, villages helped Tewari win battle of ballot

Will try to fulfil free water, power promise to low income group

Dera Bassi cold-shouldered SAD, but voted graciously for BJP, Congress

Storm lashes tricity, several areas plunge into darkness

7 cars damaged as unipoles fall in Zirakpur

Delhi court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea

Delhi court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi among top 150 universities in world; MIT remains best varsity: QS Ranking

AAP entitled to space for party office like other political parties: Delhi High Court

Jalandhar prefers ‘outsider’ Channi over party hoppers

Jalandhar prefers ‘outsider’ Channi over party hoppers

Celebrations erupt as Congress candidate wins

Home turf steered AAP candidate’s win from Hoshiarpur, let saffron party down

Stalwarts bite the dust as Jalandhar chooses non-Doabaite Channi

BJP citadel collapses, turncoat Chabbewal wins Hoshiarpur

Three rural Assembly segments made Bittu bite dust in Ludhiana

Three rural Assembly segments made Bittu bite dust in Ludhiana

Voters remain loyal to Congress, show turncoat the door

Double delight for Congress in city as Kishori Lal wins big in Amethi

26 Independent candidates, 14 others lose security deposits

Cop dies due to bullet fired from service carbine

Despite established cadre, Akali Dal put up poor show

Despite established cadre, Akali Dal put up poor show