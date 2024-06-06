Airlines told to refund ticket cost, pay relief to city resident

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 5

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Air India Ltd to pay a compensation of Rs 15,000 to a city resident for not allowing him to board a flight despite having all documents, and compelling him to purchase a return air ticket.

The commission has also directed the airlines to refund the total amount of the ticket to the complainant along with interest @ 9% per annum and to pay Rs 10,000 as litigation cost.

Anil Kumar, a city resident, in a complaint filed before the commission said he had planned to visit Spain on a tourist visa to meet his friend. He booked an air ticket of Air India online for June 17, 2022, after paying Rs 26,783. He had also made hotel bookings accordingly.

When he reached the counter of Air India at the Delhi airport on the day of departure, the check-in official asked him about the return ticket. He told the official that he did not have one. On this, the official informed him that he could not board the flight without a return ticket and would have to buy one.

He purchased a return air ticket from Paris to Delhi for July 3, 2022. But despite showing the return ticket to the official concerned, he was not allowed to board the scheduled flight and was compelled to cancel the return ticket.

On the other hand, the airlines said the complainant was not allowed to board the flight as per rules of Europe. It further stated that when the complainant after purchasing the return ticket again returned to the counter for the flight, the counters for check-in had already been closed.

After hearing of the arguments the commission said the airlines had not allowed the complainant to board the scheduled flight despite having all documents. He was also compelled to purchase the return air ticket and by the time he again reported for the flight, he was not permitted to board the same.

It directed the airlines to refund Rs 35,783 to the complainant along with interest at 9% per annum. It also ordered payment of Rs 15,000 to the complainant for causing mental agony and harassment and Rs 10,000 as litigation costs.

