Airport agency flags security breach during CM’s flight

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 21

Bird Aviation Services has complained to the airport authority about a major security breach at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, on August 18 when Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg, along with three persons, drove the aviation services vehicle to the apron area as the Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, was scheduled to depart by a chartered plane for New Delhi around 1:30 pm.

Sources said before the arrival of the Chief Minister at the airport, the Mohali SSP, IG (Ropar Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, along with Sukhbir Singh, OSD to Chief Minister; and Amandeep Singh, PSO, reached there to see him off.

The Mohali SSP, with the three persons, drove the vehicle of the Bird Aviation Services, leaving behind the driver at the apron area and runway (Bay No. 13) where the Chief Minister’s chartered plane was parked.

Later, the Bird Aviation Services, the handling agency at the airport, submitted a complaint to the airport authorities. “Driving a vehicle inside the airport premises and on apron and the bay area without authorisation is a serious breach of security,” said an official. Meanwhile, the Mohali SSP said, “I will check about the complaint before responding to the matter.”

The SBSI Airport CEO, Rakesh Ranjan Sahay, was unavailable for comment.

