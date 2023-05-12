Airport firm to give land for road

Tribune News Serivce

Mohali, May 11

Chandigarh International Airport Ltd (CHIAL) has agreed to the proposal of the UT Administrator to grant permission to use CHIAL land for the construction of an alternative route to the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International (SBSI) Airport.

The total length of the road on the CHIAL land will be around 1 km, over 3.8 acres, and will cost around Rs 15 cr for the portion of the road.

With construction of the road, the travel distance from Tribune Chowk to the airport will reduce to 6 km.

“CHIAL is committed to enhancing customer services for all its guests and will continue to work with all stakeholders to accomplish the task,” said CEO Rakesh Ranjan Sahay. On April 11, the move to provide an alternative route to the Chandigarh airport got a boost with the President of India granting working permission to the Union Territory for permanent transfer of defence land at the airport. The Ministry of Defence has already sent a communication to the Chief of Air Staff and the Director-General Defence Estates on grant of working permission to the international airport for the construction of the alternative route and the no-objection certificate to construct the road within 100 metres from defence boundary.

A Board of Officers will now be convened to ascertain area, survey number, demarcation, cost, transfer modalities, security and safety measures.