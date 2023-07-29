Airport gets cargo complex

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 28

An integrated cargo complex sprawling over 2,400 sq m with five sheds was operationalised at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport today. The facility will be a major boost to pharmaceutical firms in Himachal Pradesh and industrial units in Punjab.

The cargo complex is equipped with cold room, refrigerated van, fork lifts, scissor lifts, user-friendly weighing scale and trolleys for smooth and seamless functioning.

Officials said the complex would handle domestic cargo only. The handling of international cargo would begin after getting clearance from customs.

The SBSI Airport is the only facility in northern India after Delhi with 2,500 MT cargo facility.

The overall cost of the project is pegged at Rs 12.45 crore.

#Mohali