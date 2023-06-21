Airport sees record footfall

Tribune News Service

Mohali: As many as 3,37,985 passengers travelled in May, the highest footfall at the SBSI airport so far. In April, 3,35,126 passengers had visited the airport through 2,490 flights. Airport CEO Rakesh Ranjan Sahay said: “Passenger flow increases during this time of the year, resulting in an increased footfall in April-May.” As many as 21,84,161 passengers had visited the airport in 2021-2022. Meanwhile, the Zirakpur MC as part of a survey has identified 314 constructions — 68 built after 2011 — within 100 meters radius of the Chandigarh Air Force Station on Pabhat village land in Zirakpur region. — TNS

Man held for using fake plate

Chandigarh: The police have arrested Panchkula resident Hardeep Singh, 22, for using a fake registration plate on his motorcycle. The suspect was caught at a checkpoint near Samadhi Gate, Mani Majra on June 19. A case under Section 473, IPC, has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

4 mobile phones stolen from PU

Chandigarh: A girl resident of PU, Sector 14, claimed an unidentified person stole four mobile phones from her scooter parked near an examination centre. A case of theft has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

One held with illicit liquor

Chandigarh: The police have arrested Bapu Dham Colony resident Monu Kumar, 30, and recovered 50 quarters of country made liquor from his possession near Sector 26. A case under the Excise Act has been registered at the Sector 26 police station. The suspect was released on bail. TNS

Rugby football team named

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Rugby Football Association has selected the local senior men’s team for the 8-National Rugby Senior Championship to be held in Pune. The championship is slated to be held later this month. Squad: Shiva Singh, Chandan, Yogesh Chander, Chanderpal, Himmat Singh, Rohit, Aryan, Shivnesh, Prince, Suman Thapa, Anuj, Akhil. The coach is Balpreet Singh. TNS

Seminar held on ‘Laws of carrom’

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Carrom Association will organise a seminar on the laws of carrom on July 8 at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45. Mahesh Sekhri, an international Carrom umpire, and Diwan Singh Aithani, all-India panel umpire, will deliver lectures on the laws of carrom as adopted by the All-India Carrom Federation. Aspirants can confirm their entries with the organisers before June 30.