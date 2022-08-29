Airport shuttle service extended to Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 28

On the demand of residents of Panchkula, the UT Administration has decided to extend the shuttle bus service running from the Chandigarh international airport to the ISBT, Sector 17, up to Panchkula.

The route The first bus will start from Panchkula at 4.20 am and the last bus at 1.10 am

The first bus will start from the airport at 6 am and the last bus at 11.30 pm

The bus will reach the Panchkula bus stand in Sector 5 via Sohana in Mohali, the ISBT-43 and the ISBT-17

Pradhuman Singh, Joint Secretary, Transport, said the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) was operating the shuttle bus service from the ISBT-17 to the airport via the ISBT, Sector 43, since March this year in synchronisation with the scheduled departure and arrival of flights.

“On Panchkula residents’ demand, the CTU is going to extend the shuttle service up to Panchkula with effect from August 29,” he said. By extending the shuttle service, the Administration would provide economical commuting service to residents of Panchkula at a flat charge of Rs 100.

