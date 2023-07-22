AITA c’ship: Paramveer, Sherry emerge winners

Zirakpur, July 21
The Roots AITA CS7 Under-18 National Ranking Championship played at Roots Tennis Academy, Zirakpur, concluded today.
In the boys singles final, Paramveer Singh beat Armaan Walia 4-6 6-0 6-4, while in the girls singles final, Sherry Sharma beat Tamanna Walia 6-2 6-2.
In the boys’ semifinals doubles, Meetpaul Singh and Paramveer Singh beat Vishnu Mohan and Evaan Luthra 6-4 6-2; Trishubh Kumar and Yash Rana beat Varun Singh and Japnaam Singh 4-6 7-6(5) 12-10. In the boys’ doubles, Meetpaul Singh and Paramveer Singh beat Trishubh Kumar and Yash Rana 6-2 6-0.
