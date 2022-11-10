AITA meet: Top seed Ira in semifinals

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 9

Top seed Ira Chadha easily defeated Chandigarh’s Mokshika Yadav 6-4, 6-3 to march into the girls’ U-18 semifinals at the ongoing Roots AITA CS (7) U-18 National Rankings Championship.

Second seed Punjab’s Rubani Sidhu ousted Akshita Vashisht 6-2, 6-4 while third seed Tamanna Walia beat Kritika Katoch 6-14-6, 6-4 win. Fourth seed Ajenika Puri defeated Punjab Swaraa Gupta 6-0, 6-2 in the last quarterfinal match of the event.

In the boys’ U-18 quarterfinals, Daksh Kapoor defeated Aksh Jood 6-2, 6-4. Allen Chris of Tamil Nadu also marched ahead by defeating Haryana’s Abhinav Sharma 6-4, 6-2 and Punjab’s Divjot Singh defeated Shiv Sunder of Tamil Nadu 6-4, 6-4.

