AITA meet: Top seed Ira in semifinals

Mohali, November 9
Top seed Ira Chadha easily defeated Chandigarh’s Mokshika Yadav 6-4, 6-3 to march into the girls’ U-18 semifinals at the ongoing Roots AITA CS (7) U-18 National Rankings Championship.
Second seed Punjab’s Rubani Sidhu ousted Akshita Vashisht 6-2, 6-4 while third seed Tamanna Walia beat Kritika Katoch 6-14-6, 6-4 win. Fourth seed Ajenika Puri defeated Punjab Swaraa Gupta 6-0, 6-2 in the last quarterfinal match of the event.
In the boys’ U-18 quarterfinals, Daksh Kapoor defeated Aksh Jood 6-2, 6-4. Allen Chris of Tamil Nadu also marched ahead by defeating Haryana’s Abhinav Sharma 6-4, 6-2 and Punjab’s Divjot Singh defeated Shiv Sunder of Tamil Nadu 6-4, 6-4.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura
Is the seventh Dera follower killed in Punjab since the firs...
Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years
The prayer books have been printed in three languages in dur...
I-T raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner
Shital Vij is the owner of Dainik Sawera newspaper
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 men in money-laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy
Benoy Babu of Pernod Ricard and Sharath Reddy of Aurobindo P...