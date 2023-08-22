AIU sticks to 25-year age limit for varsity games, institutions fume

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, August 21

Even as local colleges have almost completed the process of filling sports quota seats, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has triggered a row with its new circular. According to it, the upper age limit for participation in the National University Games (Khelo India University Games) has been fixed as 25 years for 2023-24.

“Under the eligibility rules, the age limit of the student shall be a minimum of 17 years and maximum 25 years from the current academic session,” reads the circular issued on August 18. Earlier, the sports board of the AIU had decided to enhance the age limit to 27 years for 2022-23 on account of Covid.

“If the AIU was to stick to the existing age criteria, it should have been informed us a month prior to the admissions. Instead, it is issuing a circular now when colleges have allowed admission to players up to the age of 27 years under sports quota,” said a physical education professor at a local college.

In August last year, the AIU had decided to enhance the upper age limit to 27 years for 2022-23. In the following month, it issued a clarification to clear the eligibility for enhancing the upper age limit. “We are halfway through the admissions in certain courses, while in others the process is almost complete. Now, students above 25 years of age cannot participate in the National University Games. It is a setback for us,” said Ravinder, a boxing coach.