Ajay-Rohit win gold in rowing

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 12

The team of Ajay and Rohit Bedwal claimed a gold medal in the men’s junior pair event during the 5th Indoor National Rowing Championship at Panjab University today.

Both rowers claimed the top spot in 6 minutes and 47.4 seconds. Naresh and Arun Kumar claimed a silver medal by completing the race in 6:49.0 seconds, while Ankit and Sahil clocked 6:54.20 seconds to claim the third position.

As many as 21 teams represented by over 300 contestants are battling to attain the top positions during this prestigious championship.

In the open weight women pair event, Haryana won the gold medal, while West Bengal finished second and Chandigarh claimed the third position. Pooja Kumari and Sampat Devi claimed the bronze medal in the event.

In the light weight women pair, Tamil Nadu claimed the first position, followed by Chandigarh at second and Punjab at third. Suman Nehra and Vipul Choudhary claimed the silver medal.

“We are expecting a tough yet an interesting competition to be held in a world-class set-up very well organised by the Chandigarh Rowing Association. There is a fair amount of participation amid an enthusiastic sporting environment,” said Ismail Baig, president of the Jury.

President of the Chandigarh Rowing Association (CRA) Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu expressed satisfaction over the preparations for the competition and thanked all rowing associations for their support and participation. “These games will prove to be a stepping stone for the rowing fraternity,” he said.

National-level coach VV Rao, who is heading the 19-member team from Andhra Pradesh, expressed satisfaction over the excellent arrangement made by the CRA and was hopeful of his contingent to perform well during the competition. Patrick Hebert, Consul General of Canada in Chandigarh, opened the championship.

