Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat now up to Chandigarh

Ambala, November 17
To clear the extra rush in UP and Bihar-bound trains during the festive season, a total of 158 trips of 17 pairs of Festival Special Trains have been operated by the Ambala division so far.
Divisional Railway Manager, Ambala Division, Mandeep Singh Bhatia the Railway Board had sanctioned extension of the Vande Bharat train (20977/78) up to Chandigarh. At present, it is running between Delhi Cantt-Ajmer-Delhi Cantt. The move will provide fast and quality service for Jaipur and Ajmer to the residents of Ambala and the tricity.
