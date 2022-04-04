Akash wins gold in badminton tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

Akash Sethi outplayed Pankaj Naithani (21-17, 21-20) to win the men’s 35+ final on the concluding day of the Chandigarh State Masters’ Badminton Championship at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.

In the women’s 45+ final, Geeta Aggrawal ousted Lavita Sharma (21-09, 21-14, 21-15). The pair of Varun and Nikhil won the men’s doubles 40+ title by defeating Naresh Kundu and Vivek Sharma (21-14, 21-19).

In the mixed doubles 35+ final, Paras Gupta and Binny Bansal defeated Anuj Talwar and Neha (21-09, 23-21), while in the men’s singles 40+ final, Varun defeated Naresh (21-12, 21-12).

In a see-saw battle, the team of Riyaz and Gurmeet won the men’s doubles 50+ final by defeating Vijayendra K and Rajpal (28-26, 15-21, 21-19).

Players honoured

The Chandigarh Badminton Association felicitated international shuttlers Abhishek Saini and Varun Sharma, who won medals in the recently concluded international tournaments. Both players were given full kit and a cash award of Rs20,000 each on the closing day of the championship.