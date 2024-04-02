Akhil Sachdeva mesmerises crowd at Nexus Elante Mall in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, April 1
Bollywood singer Akhil Sachdeva mesmerised the crowd with some of his popular songs at a live performance at Nexus Elante Mall here on Sunday.
Akhil who has crooned hits like ‘Humsafar’ and ‘Tera Ban Jaunga’, and is known for his soulful voice and stellar stage presence made the night memorable.
He presented heart touching songs in his melodious voice, including ‘Channa Ve’ and ‘Tere Naal’.
Akhil started his career as a lead vocalist of a Delhi-based music band Nasha. He has been a proud recipient of various awards.
