Punjab's Akshay Anand wins All India Open FIDE Rating Chess Tournament-2024

Chandigarh, July 3

Akshay Anand of Punjab won the All India Open FIDE Rating Chess Tournament-2024, which was played at Dev Samaj College, Sector 45. Anand scored eight points to win the title.

Dinesh and Kumar Jaganathan of Tamil Nadu also scored eight points to claim the joint second position, while the third position was shared by Prithvi and R Sharma of Haryana.

Nitin Narang, president, All India Chess Federation, awarded the winners. The tournament was conducted by the Chandigarh Chess Academy. A total of 467 chess players from 18 states and two from Zimbabwe participated in the event. The tournament was recognised by All India Chess Federation and the FIDE (World Chess Federation). A total of Rs 5 Lakh was distributed among winners.

