Akshay third in Hyderabad meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 30

Patna’s Aman Raj shot a 2-under 68 to win the Telangana Golconda Masters at Hyderabad. Mysuru’s Yashas Chandra finished second and city’s Akshay Sharma shared the third spot with Sachin Baisoya.

Aman totalled 18-under 262 at the event. Yashas returned a 65 to finish runner-up at 17-under 263. Akshay and Sachin shot scores of 69 to share the third spot at 16-under 264.

