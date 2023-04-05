Akshit walks away with boxing gold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

Akshit defeated Arman to claim the gold medal in the 33-35kg weight category on the concluding day of the 36th Sub-Junior Boys Boxing State Championship. Jashanpreet Singh and Vivek Rana claimed joint third position.

In the 35-37kg category, Jatin claimed the gold medal, followed by Nitin winning the silver medal. Anubhav and Satish claimed bronze medals. In the 37-40kg weight group, Rivanshu Gaur won the first position by defeating Partik. Yatharth and Amit claimed joint third position. Gaurav Singh won the 40-43kg gold by defeating Ayush Tak. Dhairyash Dabney and Shiven Sharma won bronze medals.

In the 43-46kg weight category, Aman Dev won the gold medal by defeating Amit. Ritik and Prince Kumar Singh claimed the joint third position. In the 46-49kg event, Vanshu and Anirudh Bhardwaj claimed first and second positions, respectively, while Tanishk Preet Singh and Dakshit claimed joint third position.

In the 49-52kg event, Rohit, Kartik and Lovedeep Singh claimed first three positions, respectively. Naman Bhatia won first position in the 52-55kg event by defeating Arsh Kundan. Mayank Singh and Yagya Pratap Singh claimed joint third position.

In the 55-58kg final, Anshul defeated Ekansh Kumar. Harsh Joon won the 58-61kg final by defeating Ansh. In the 61–64kg final, Anantveer Singh defeated Pawan Kumar. In the 70+ kg weight category, Loven Gulia defeated Anuj Yadav to bag the gold medal.

The Sector 56 Boxing Coaching Centre won the overall championship, followed by PMLSD Public School, Sector 32, at the second position.

Niti beats Nisha, bags gold

In the 17th Sub-Junior Girls Boxing State Championship, Niti defeated Nisha to win the 36-38kg gold medal. Kiran Shah and Anshu claimed the joint third position. In the 38-40kg category, Isha defeated Jaskirat Kaur to claim gold, while in the 40-42kg final, Tamana Chauhan defeated Suhani. Saumya and Manu Priya claimed joint third position. In the 42-44kg final, Jeenat Malik defeated Manjot Kaur. Saloni and Asmita claimed joint third position, while Ishika defeated Pratima to win the gold medal in the 44-46kg category. Deepika finished third.

In the 46-49kg final, Reema defeated Aakashi Saini. In the 54-57kg final, Ritika ousted Sehajta, whereas Harshita Gupta won the 60-63 kg final by defeating Krishma. In the 63+kg final, Anshika Dabbas defeated Gurseerat Kaur. PML SD Public School bagged the overall trophy, while Government Model High School, Sector 29, boxers claimed the overall second position.