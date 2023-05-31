AKSIPS-41 tiny tots celebrated a day dedicated to the colour yellow

AKSIPS-41 Smart School

AKSIPS tiny tots celebrated a day dedicated to the colour yellow. The day was marked with children attired in different hues and tints of yellow outfits. The day began with welcoming the kids to the yellow-themed party. The yellow-fellow fun zone was the highlight of the celebration. A mango party was organised. The day ended for the children with beautiful takeaways.

Shishu Niketan School

Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22D, celebrated Summer Bonanza. Children made the audience aware about consumption of water and healthy ways to keep their bodies hydrated and healthy during the scorching summers. Principal Amita Khorana said the event was organised to guide children on how to save themselves from summers.

Guru Gobind Singh School

Guru Gobind Singh Vidya Mandir School Senior Secondary School, Ratwara Sahib, organised a workshop on yoga under the guidance of Dr Ruby and Dr Manila on the campus. Students of Classes VII and VIII and staff members performed various asanas of yoga like the pranayam, vajrasana, anulom vilom etc. Director Er Jaswant Singh and Principal Ritu Oberoi discussed the importance of yoga for human beings and advised everyone to devote at least 15-20 minutes to yoga every day.

Chitkara International School

Arryan Madhu Chitkara, a Class XII student of Chitkara International School, Sector 25, has come up with a unique mask, 'The Communicator Mask', to overcome communication barriers. He demonstrated it at the National Technology Week at Delhi. "The mask (a prototype) has a panel, with an inbuilt speaker and a mini microphone to commute easily. It runs on a battery, which has a life of 23 hours and is washable," said Arryan.