Akul Bhanot helps DAV log win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 16

During the interschool boys’ U-17 cricket tournament, Akul Bhanot’s performance helped DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, win against St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, by seven wickets. Bhanot claimed two wickets and scored 56 runs in the win. In the second semi-final, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, logged a seven-wicket win over St Soldier’s School, Sector 28.

GMSSS-10 win baseball final

Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 10, won the girls’ U-14 interschool baseball tournament by recording a 14-08 win over GMSSS, Sector 16. GMSSS, Sector 15, recorded a 23-22 win in a closely contested match against GMSSS, Sector 8, to claim the third position. In the girls’ U-17 semis, GMSSS, Sector 15, recorded a 16-06 win over St Anne’s School, Sector 32, whereas GMSSS, Sector 10, recorded a 15-02 victory over GMSSS, Sector 38.

GMSSS-37 lift football title

Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, won the boys’ U-17 interschool football tournament by logging a 4-0 win over Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26. Arbeend scored a hat-trick, while Manveer added one to the tally to ensure the title win. Government Model High School, Sector 36, claimed third place by logging a 2-0 win over St John’s High School, Sector 26.

