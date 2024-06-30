Akul’s 88 helps Rock Zone win in U-16 UTCA cricket tournament

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 29

A fine all-round performance by skipper Akul Bhanot helped Rock Zone defeat Rose Zone by an innings and eight runs during the ongoing U-16 UTCA domestic tournament.

Batting first, the Rose Zone batters posted 133 runs with the help of Suraj (37) and Kushank Verma (29).

Baljeet Singh (4/26) was the pick of the bowlers, while Gautam Joshi (3/38) and Armaan Ansari (2/25) also picked wickets. In reply, Rock Zone scored 262 as Bhanot (88) remained the main scorers, followed by Sahil (74) and Naitik Sharma (44). Abhisaar Sharma (4/29), Avi Sharma (3/61) and Harmanpreet (2/52) were the main wicket takers for the bowling side.

In their second innings, Rose Zone were again restricted to121. Sahil (4/15), Bhanot (3/18) and Baljeet Singh (2/10 ) troubled the batters. Dhruv Khullar (46), Kaushank Verma (31) and Daksh Kaushik (21) scored runs for the team.

Ayush’s ton in vain, Manan shines with bat

A fine ton by Ayush Sikka went in vain as Terrace Zone skipper Manan Vohra posted 101 runs to help the side registered an eight-wicket win over Leisure Zone during a match of the men seniors’ category in the ongoing UTCA domestic tournament.

Batting first, Leisure Zone amassed 277/5 in the 50 overs as Sikka posted 101 runs. He was supported by Taranpreet Singh (57). Rahul Singh (3/49) claimed maximum wickets for the bowling side.

In reply, Terrace Zone’s innings was interrupted by rain. However, Manan Vohra (101) scored a century to bring his team home in the 31st over. The side posted 243/2 and won the match on the basis of the VJD method. Harjeet Singh (36) remained the other main scorer for the side.

In the second match, Rose Zone won by seven wickets against Sukhna Zone through VJD method. Sukhna Zone decided to bat first and scored 284/7. Bhagminder Lathare (67), Vikas Kumar (61) and Arjun Azad (54) remained their main scorers for the side. Ravinder Pal Singh took three wickets for the bowling side. After the target was revised due to light showers, Rose Zone posted 249/3 to win the match. Abhijeet Garg scored a ton, while Nipun Sharda added 66.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket