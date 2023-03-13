Alert UT police about drug smugglers on helpline: DIG

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

“With an aim to making Chandigarh ‘drug-free’, the city police are dedicatedly connecting with residents to keep a tab on drug suppliers, especially in colonies. People must reach out to the police every time they find a drug addict, a drug smuggler or a buyer,” said UT DIG Deepak Purohit, while addressing residents at EWS Colony Sector 25.

As part of its ongoing anti-drug campaign, “Drug-Free Chandigarh”, city-based NGO Joshi Foundation organised an awareness session today.

The DIG said the UT police are already running a helpline number, 112, to fight the drug menace. To make the city a drug-free zone”, people can inform the police about drug smugglers on the helpline number so that strict action could be taken against them.

Vineet Joshi, chairman of Joshi Foundation, said, “Family plays a crucial role in raising its child and the family of a drug addict should act wisely to control the addiction. The drug menace can be eradicated from society only with the collective efforts of family, society and the government”.