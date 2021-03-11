All 111 industrial plots sold in Barwala area

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, June 6

In a major success, the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has been able to sell all its 111 industrial plots of various sizes. It earned revenue of Rs 232 crore in the Industrial Area in Barwala in the online auction of the plots.

The reserve price was kept at Rs 15,000 per square metre and the plots of 250 square metre fetched the highest rates of Rs 70,100 per square metre. There were three plots of 250 square metre. Of this, first plot was sold for Rs 1.75 crore, second for Rs 1.29 crore and the third one fetched Rs 1.25 crore.

Auction of the general category plots in the Industrial Area, Barwala, started from Wednesday. These included three plots of 250 square metre, 64 plots of 450 square metre, 29 plots of 1,000 square metre and 15 plots of 1,800 square metre.

Besides 250 square metre, 450 square metre, 1,000 square metre and 1,800 square metre plots were offered in the auction.

According to information, 250 square metre, 1,000 square metre and 1,800 square metre plots were sold earlier and the process for the auction of 450 square metre plots was on.

As many as 64 plots of 450 square metre were put on auction and the HSIIDC got a maximum of Rs 38,700 and a minimum of Rs 31,900 per square metre. The corporation fetched between Rs 1.43 crore and Rs 1.74 crore from these plots. Auction of 1,000 square metre plots fetched between Rs 24,300 and Rs 29,300 per square metre. Plots of 1,000 square meter fetched a minimum of Rs 2.43 crore and a maximum of Rs 2.93 crore. Plots measuring 1,800 square metre fetched the amount between Rs 3.30 crore and Rs 4.15 crore.

Raghubir Singh, Estate Officer, HSIIDC, Barwala, said there was a good response to the auction of industrial plots as all plots of various sizes were auctioned. At present, there are no plots of smaller sizes. Only, few big size plots were left in the Industrial Area. These would also be auctioned in the near future. If there was a demand for small size plots from industrialists, then they would consider the same.