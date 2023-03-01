All accused walk free in Colony No. 4 rioting case in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, February 28

A local court has acquitted all accused, including former Deputy Mayor Satish Kainth, in a case registered eight years ago following a protest at Colony No. 4 in the Industrial Area, as the prosecution has failed to prove the charges against hem.

The police had registered the case against around 20 persons for the offences punishable under Sections 341, 147, 148, 149, 186, 332, 353 and 427 of the IPC. On April 11, 2015, many people had gathered near the colony and began a protest after the body of a four-year-old girl was found in the forest area nearby.

As per the prosecution, the accused, including Kainth, were instigating people to hold a protest and obstructing cops in carrying out an investigation. The police had alleged that the accused also attacked and hurled stones at them.

A day before the protest, the police had registered a girl’s kidnapping case. The protesters were alleging that the police inaction had led to the girl’s murder. Her family members also alleged that police did not search the forest areas during the night hours. The protesters blocked the link road between the Industrial Area, Phase I, and Dakshin Marg, and allegedly damaged police vehicles.

After investigation, the police filed a charge sheet against the accused. Finding prima facie a case, the court framed charges against the accused to which they pleaded not guilty.

Aankur Chaudhrie, the counsel for Gurudutt Mishra, one of the accused, argued that he was falsely implicated in the case. After hearing of the arguments, the court acquitted all accused of the charges framed against them.