All-girl squad brings laurels with innovative skills

Chandigarh, April 6

From seeking inspiration to becoming one, a group of 13 aspiring women engineers have come a long way to engrave their names in the world of engineering. Participating in the ongoing 3rd phase of the 16th edition of BAJA SAEINDIA at Chitkara University, the team ‘E-Zibaracers’ is grabbing all attention with their achievements, innovation and by emerging as the only all women team competing among 69 other teams.

The journey of the team began in 2015 with 13 women mechanical engineers’ dream to come up at a BAJA event with their innovation of an electric engine. “Our team made its debut from Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women (Autonomous), Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh. We are the first and the only women’s team from south India to participate in this competition in the past seven years,” team leader Hanshika said.

“Continuing with the same spirit, we entered into the electric edition of BAJA in 2017. In the following year, our team finished in the second place and brought special recognition to our group. In 2019, the team achieved the best design award, best cost award, best innovation award, Dronacharya Award,” she said. “We are armed up with willpower and dressed up

in courage. We were the overall champions in 2020,” Hanshika added.

At the time, when the world was halted by the pandemic, the group continued with their innovation through virtual platform. “We made use of various softwares like to simulate our buggy and won the first place in cost, design, statics and finished second in overall championship,” the team leader said.

“Honouring the past performances with a positive prospect with new energy and better strategies, we were pushed back to the grounds of BAJA Pithampur event and grabbed 13 most prestigious awards and set the benchmark of success,” she said. “Being the captain and driver of the team, I have learnt a lot. We are forever grateful to our teachers Dr P Srinivasa Raju, Manoneet Kumar, Sudheer Kumar and Ramesh for guiding us,” Hanshika added.