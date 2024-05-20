All set for CM Yogi Adityanath’s rally in Maloya today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

Chandigarh BJP expects a gathering of around 20,000 people at the rally of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to be held in Maloya tomorrow.

All arrangements at the venue have been completed. The rally will start around 11 am. BJP media incharge Sanjeev Rana said a large number of people came to the party office asking for rally passes.

“After his rally, a lot will change in the Chandigarh politics and people will vote for the BJP in large numbers. The people have realised development is the first and foremost issue in this election and Narendra Modi is synonyms to development,” added Rana.

City BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said meetings had been held with the office-bearers of all cells of the party and they had been assigned duties.

The BJP chief reiterated the BJP’s victory in the city election. Veteran party leaders are confident that Tandon is going to the Lok Sabha by winning more than 60 per cent votes.

