All set for G20 meeting

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

UT Adviser Dharam Pal reviewed preparedness for the second Agriculture Deputies Meeting for Agriculture Working Group of G20 Summit, which is scheduled to be held from March 29 to 31 in the city, during a meeting held here today.

Manoj Ahuja, Secretary, Agriculture, Government of India; Ritesh Chauhan, Joint Secretary, Centre; Nitin Kumar Yadav, UT Home Secretary; DGP Praveer Ranjan and other senior officials of the UT Administration were also present during the meeting.

The central team and local officials visited Hotel Lalit, Hotel Hyat, Lake Club, Rock Garden etc. An official said nearly 150 delegates would be coming from the member countries and other organisations. The UT will be hosting a dinner at the Rock Garden On March 29 and at the Lake Club on March 30. On March 31t, the Haryana Government will host a dinner at the Pinjore Garden.

Cultural events will also be held at the Sukhna Lake and the Rock Garden during the period.