All set for JP Nadda’s public meeting today: Jatinder Pal Malhotra

Chandigarh, May 9
BJP national president JP Nadda will address a public meeting at the Sector 27 Ramlila Maidan tomorrow.
Stating this here today, city BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said a large number of Chandigarh residents were expected to attend the public meeting for which arrangements had been made. There was a lot of enthusiasm among BJP workers and different teams were given the responsibility of the arrangements, he added.
Malhotra said the party leaders would compare the 55 years of Congress with 10 years of BJP during the rally. They would also tell the gathering why Narendra Modi should be the Prime Minister of the country for the third term. Along with this, they would also counter the Congress and AAP leaders’ claim that the Constitution would change if Modi becomes the PM for the third time.
