All set for paid Booster dose

All set for paid Booster dose

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Private hospitals in the city will start inoculating the “precautionary” third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to those aged 18 or above. The city has 8,43,000 adults and 19,518 people, who are above 60, have already taken the booster shot. The third dose will be of the same Covid vaccine used in the administration of the previous two doses. Private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of Rs150 per dose as service charge over and above the cost of the vaccine. TNS

Cricket trials on April 14

Mohali: The Mohali District Cricket Association will organise trials to select boys’ U-16 team at C Ground, PCA Stadium, on April 14 at 7:30 am. The selected team will participate in the Punjab State Inter-District U-16 Tournament to be organised by the Punjab Cricket Association. Players born between September 1, 2006 and September 1, 2008 and residing and studying in Mohali district will be eligible for the trails. Players should carry their original digital date of birth certificate, voter ID/passport and educational certificates. TNS

Property dealers meet city BJP chief

Chandigarh: Members of the Property Consultants Association on Saturday raised various issues being faced by residents with the city BJP chief, Arun Sood, during a meeting here. Association president Kamal Gupta expressed concern over the Apartment Act, transfer of leasehold property, settlement of offline cases, freehold property matters, etc. They also raised their demands and problems regarding issuance of NOC and building violation and misuse. The association alleged that work at the Estate Office was being delayed for months. Apart from this, Gupta said the Apartment Act was in force in Mohali and Panchkula, but Chandigarh was being deprived of it. As a result, the general public was facing a lot of trouble. Sood assured that he would get these problems resolved at every level. TNS

Man loses Rs42L to fraudsters

Chandigarh: Unknown persons duped Sambhalpur native Saroj Kumar Tripathi of Rs42.32 lakh on the pretext of doubling the investment. The complainant stated that officials of a Sector 9 company offered him to invest money in three companies and double the amount in 66 days. Later, officials returned only Rs10 lakh.A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Sector-3 police station.TNS

Sector 45 Man duped of Rs29K

Chandigarh: A Sector 45 resident Kamal Sharma stated that unknown persons cheated him of Rs29, 900 for providing loan. A case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Sector-34 police station. TNS

Sector 39 woman defrauded

Chandigarh: A Sector 39 resident alleged that unknown person cheated her of Rs99,860 fraudulently on the pretext of updating of credit card. A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Sector-39 police station. TNS

Man loses Rs64K via QR code

Chandigarh: A resident of Ajanta Enclave, Sector 51, Samyank Jain stated to the police that unknown person cheated him of Rs64,370 while scanning the UPI QR code to purchase law book. A case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Sector-49 police station. TNS

Six booked for assault

Chandigarh: A Sector 41 resident Amandeep Singh alleged that Rahul Kumar and Sunil, both residents of Badheri village, Sector 41, and four other persons attacked him and his friend with iron rod and sticks near his residence on April 4. A case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 325 and 506 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Thief decamps with Car silencer

Chandigarh: A Sector 15 resident Pardeep Kumar reported to the police that unknown person stole silencer of his car, parked near his residence. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector-11 police station. TNS

Truck lifted from mani majra

Panchkula: A Sector 4 resident Pankaj Bansal reported to the police that unknown person stole his pickup truck near a shop in Govindpura, Mani Majra.

Midnight no-trust vote ousts Imran Khan

No powers, up to voters to decide if freebies viable: Election Commission

Amrinder Raja Warring PPCC chief, Partap Singh Bajwa CLP leader

Amrinder Raja Warring PPCC chief, Partap Singh Bajwa CLP leader

Paid Covid booster capped at Rs 375

Gujarat reports potential Covid ‘XE’ variant case

4 gangsters among 16 held with arms & ammunition

Gang involved in smuggling weapons, drugs busted, 2 held

Depleting green cover a cause for concern

New Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh assumes charge

And the audience returns to theatre

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada, EAM expresses condolences

Teachers to gherao Bhagwant Mann's house

Wheat procurement sluggish across Bathinda district

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

Act against guilty schools, parents ask UT Edu Secy

Hold elections afresh, orders PU Chancellor

Man sets wife, 7-month-old daughter afire

Depleting groundwater cause of concern: NGT

Tanda Karor village in Mohali devoid of basic amenities

Online mediation can work wonders, says Chief Justice of India NV Ramana

At 42.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi records April’s hottest day in 5 years

6 fire-fighters among 9 injured in blaze at Delhi factory

1 held for supplying firearm in 2020 Delhi riots case

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Cut in booster dose prices unlikely to increase footfall in Jalandhar

13 minors rescued: Bihar man yet to find his 2 sons

Nawanshahr man takes on snatchers

Two-time gallantry awardee shares family’s love for olive green

Heavy vehicles turn commute into ordeal

Redressing grievances of people top priority, says Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Two accused in oil trading company robbery identified in Ludhiana

17-year-old raped by teacher in Ludhiana

Educator booked for harassing minor girl

Man booked for rape bid on daughter-in-law in Ludhiana

Milk items found not fit for human consumption

2,455 beneficiaries jabbed against Covid in district

1,316 get degrees at Modi College

Purse snatched from woman

Thrashed at hospital, elderly awaits justice