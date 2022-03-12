All six accused acquitted in attempt-to-murder case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, March 11

Additional Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, Narender has acquitted all six accused, Deepak Thapa, Sanjeev Kumar, alias Bhura; Ankush, Gurdeep Singh, Jony and Arun Beniwal, in a five-year-old attempt-to-murder case registered against them in 2017 with the prosecution having failed to prove charges.

The police had registered the FIR against the accused for the offences punishable under Sections 147, 148, 149, 341, 323, 307 and 506 of the IPC at the Maloya police station on a complaint filed by a Deepak of Sector 38.

Deepak had told the police that around 9 pm on the night of October 12, 2017, when he was walking in Sector 38 (West), the accused came in a car and attacked him. The were carrying swords and other sharp weapons. All of them attacked him with an intention to kill him. When the people gathered at the spot, they fled the scene in their car.

Vivek Kathuria, counsel for the accused, argued that the latter were falsely implicated in the case.

After hearing the arguments, the court said the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against the accused beyond all the shadows of reasonable doubt as the complainant had not supported the prosecution’s version.

The court, in the order, says the complainant said his signatures were obtained by the police on blank papers and he had no knowledge about the contents thereof. He denied having given any such statements to the police. “It was the duty of the prosecution to prove its case beyond all the shadows of reasonable doubt by proving all essential and required ingredients of the charge framed against the accused. The prosecution has miserably failed to bring home the guilt against the accused,” says the Judge in the order.