 All three CITCO hotels running without fire safety certificate : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • All three CITCO hotels running without fire safety certificate

All three CITCO hotels running without fire safety certificate

Claim they have sough provisional NOC; no such provision: MC

All three CITCO hotels running without fire safety certificate

Hotel Shivalikview has failed to get fire safety certificate. Ravi Kumar



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, April 3

For the past several years, the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation’s (CITCO) Hotel Mountview, Sector 10; Hotel Shivalikview, Sector 17; and Hotel Parkview, Sector 24, have been operating without fire safety certificate.

In a letter, CITCO officials stated that the case for issue of Fire Safety Certificate was taken up in 2021 with the Fire Department of the Municipal Corporation (MC). Officials of the MC department visited the premises of Hotel Parkview and listed a number of discrepancies. The main issue raised by the department was to provide complete firefighting system in the entire building as per the National Building Code (NBC)-2016. In order to pursue the matter further, frequent visits were also made and discussions held regarding provision of low-side firefighting system with the Fire Department but the authority concerned clearly directed to put in place the system of firefighting as per NBC-2016 and apply for an NOC.

The officials further stated that the provision of complete firefighting system as per the NBC-2016 is a specialised work, therefore, the case for the appointment of firefighting consultant is under process and after the appointment of consultant, further action to provide the firefighting system would be taken up.

The officials further submitted that the Old-Block of Hotel Parkview was constructed in 1984 and the Ground Floor of New Block was built in 1996. The rest of three floors were constructed in 2008 whereas NBC-2016 is applicable for buildings which are constructed after 2016 (as per the approved zoning plans prevailing at that time by the Department of Urban Planning, Chandigarh Administration). Thus, any regulations, rules, requirements or stipulations cannot be applied to the old building with retrospective effect.

At present, automatic fire alarm system provided in the entire building of Hotel Parkview is in a working condition. Fire extinguishers are also installed.

In view of position explained, the official requested that the matter may kindly be taken up with the higher authorities for issue of provisional NOC from the Fire Department. It also requested that legal opinion may also be obtained from the Law Officer regarding the applicability of NBC-2016 on Old Buildings.

Further, as per the directions of CGM, the case for issue of provisional NOC’s in respect of units may be taken by the respective HOD’s of Units on priority. The cases for issue of provisional NOC’s of Hotel Mountview and Hotel Shivalikview have already been dealt with and request letters issued to the office of Chief Engineer, UT, and Station Fire Officer concerned of the MC.

A senior officer of CITCO said they had already removed the discrepancies pointed out the Fire Department and already applied for the provisional NOC. They are hopeful of getting it soon.

Meanwhile, a senior MC officer said there was no provision of providing an provisional NOC. Also, as per the norms, the UT Excise and Taxation Department cannot issue a bar licence to a hotel or restaurant without getting the fire safety certificate.

Norms for running bars

Sources said the CITCO hotels had been obtaining bar licences for the past many years by submitting an undertaking with the Excise Department that they have applied for the fire NOC. As per the norms, the department cannot issue a bar licence to a hotel or restaurant that doesn’t have the fire safety certificate.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Akali leader Sikander Maluka's daughter-in-law resigns from IAS, likely to contest from Bathinda on BJP ticket

2
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal can't claim immunity from arrest, says ED; Delhi High Court reserves verdict

3
India

Missing Kerala man, wife, another woman found dead mysteriously in Arunachal Pradesh hotel

4
Delhi

Boxer Vijender Singh quits Congress, joins BJP

5
Trending

Isha Ambani sells her palatial Beverly Hills mansion to Hollywood’s Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck worth over Rs 500 crore

6
Delhi

Explainer: Sanjay Singh’s bail and possible internal dilemma of AAP leadership

7
India

Delhi High Court grants divorce to Kunal Kapur on grounds of cruelty; chef had accused wife of ‘never respecting his parents and humiliating him’

8
Delhi

Will not let Atishi escape: BJP's Virendra Sachdeva on legal notice to AAP leader over ED arrest threat claims

9
Haryana

Punjab-Haryana border reopens after 43 days

10
Entertainment

Had to unlearn a few things as musician, says Diljit Dosanjh on playing Chamkila

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Supreme Court to hear after 2 weeks plea to tally EVM votes with VVPAT

Supreme Court to hear after 2 weeks plea to tally EVM votes with VVPAT

Petitioners want 100% cross-verification during Lok Sabha el...

Delhi High Court reserves order on Kejriwal’s plea against arrest

Delhi High Court reserves order on Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest

Shun double standards in countering terrorism: NSA Ajit Doval at SCO meeting

Shun double standards in countering terrorism: NSA Ajit Doval at SCO meeting

Rahul Gandhi files papers, so does ‘ally’ CPI’s Annie Raja

Rahul Gandhi files papers, so does ‘ally’ CPI’s Annie Raja

Congress holds grand roadshow in Wayanad | No INDIA bloc sea...

WB raises India’s GDP forecast to 7.5% for FY24 but flags job scarcity

West Bengal raises India’s GDP forecast to 7.5% for FY24 but flags job scarcity


Cities

View All

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement in Amritsar

Govt revokes order on private silos amid protest threat

First time since 1996, SAD, BJP to take on each other in Amritsar

Forum holds dialogue on ways to invite US investment in Amritsar

Amritsar MC demolishes 4 buildings for violations

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Patients suffer as contract workers of PGI go on strike

Patients suffer as contract workers of PGI go on strike

INDIA VOTES 2024: Shun differences, AAP tells alliance leaders, workers

INDIA VOTES 2024: Traders urge political parties to give ticket to local candidates

MC drops double fee plan for outside vehicles

Foreign national held with 100 gm heroin

Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, says time to give reply to BJP

Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, says time to give reply to BJP

Provide travel itinerary, keep location on, court tells MP

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s health deteriorating, says AAP; Tihar Jail refutes claim

Delhi High Court reserves order on Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest

AAP announces fast on Sunday against party supremo’s arrest

EPFO writes to police

EPFO writes to police

Rinku, Angural get ‘Y’ security cover

7 persons rounded up in Phagwara

Don’t field party-hopper in Jalandhar constituency, AAP workers tell Sandeep Pathak

Husband held for woman’s murder

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

Neglected Dana Mandi on Gill Road cries for attention

Ludhiana: In town as BJP man, Ravneet Singh Bittu gets big welcome

On poster spree to welcome Bittu, BJP gets code violation notice

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak rouses party workers for poll battle ahead

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

Students get basic life support training

Man jumps into Bhakra Canal, dies