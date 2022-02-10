All walk-in OPDs now fully functional in GMSH-16

Chandigarh, February 10
UT Health Department has now decided to make all walk-in OPDs fully functional in Government Multispecialty Hospital Sector- 16. The decision will be a massive relief for people who were waiting for the move.
During Covid pandemic, only few OPDs were functional, as more focus of the hospital authorities was on treating people with Covid related complications. Now from 14 February, people with health ailments other than Covid could also be treated in full capacity.
Health Authorities also made eSanjeevani and teleconsultation facilities available, where patients can interact with doctors from home. The decision has been taken to contain Covid spread.
