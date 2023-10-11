All-weather swimming facility to remain open for extended hours from next month

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, October 10

Starting next month, the UT Sports Department will operate its Sector-23 all-weather swimming pool for extended hours.

This year, the department has decided to open this pool from 6 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 6 pm (extendable to 7 pm, if needed) on all working days from November 1.

It is the first time that the department has decided to open any of its coaching centres for such a long period, and that too under the supervision of coaches and attendants. Annually, the pool operates from 6 am to 10 am and 3 pm to 6 pm in winter, including trainees’ slots for 1.5 hours in both morning and evening sessions. As many as 12 swimming pools operate under the UT Sports Department in summer — which is likely to end anytime after October 20 — except the closure of the Sector-23 all-weather pool.

An official of the department said, “The Sector-23 pool was closed for some days recently for carrying out some maintenance work. From November 1, the pool will operate as per the new timings for the rest of the winter season. The pool will be open from 6 am to 12 noon. And after two hours of gap, it will reopen from 2 pm to 6 pm (or 7 pm). Different slots will be allotted to users, and trainees will have extra time to practise. We have a good strength of officials (who are currently operating other pools) and they will be assigned the job at the Sector-23 pool from November 1.”

In the absence of a 50m pool in Chandigarh, the Sector-23 centre becomes an important hub for professional swimmers, especially in winter. Besides this facility, only Panjab University has an all-weather pool, which only remains open for professionals and some registered swimmers. Last year, the pool underwent some repair work. However, as per the actual plan, the department was planning to build three extra changing rooms for men and an extension to the women’s changing rooms. Constructed in 1962, the swimming pool manages hundreds of users in both summer and winter sessions annually.