All-weather swimming pool to open tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, January 14

The UT Sports Department has announced to open the all-weather swimming pool in Sector 23 here from January 16. The pool will remain open from January 16 to March 31 for the winter session. It has been decided to charge half fee for the remaining season.

Time slots fixed Special time slots have also been kept for professional swimmers and others to start the facility. National players/state players/trainees can practise from 6 am to 8 am in the morning session and 3 pm to 4.30 pm in the evening session. For non-students, the pool will be open from 8 am to 10 am in the morning session and 4.30 pm to 6 pm in the evening session. Download forms from website The membership will start from January 16 and forms can be downloaded from the department’s website. Coaches will allot time slots to members. It has been also decided to charge half fee as per the duration of the winter season. — Sorabh Kumar Arora, Director Sports

As per the orders, a student will have to pay Rs 900 for winter season, while non-students and recreational enthusiasts will have to pay Rs 1,760 for the winter season.

Special time slots have also been kept for professional swimmers and others to start the facility. National players/state players/ trainees can practise from 6 am to 8 am in the morning session and 3 pm to 4.30 pm in the evening session. For non-students, the pool will be open from 8 am to 10 am in the morning session and 4.30 pm to 6 pm in the evening session.

“Interested applicants can apply for the membership for these sessions by downloading admission forms from the official website of the Sports Department http://sportsdeptt.chd.gov.in accordingly from January 16 onwards,” read the orders.

The Sector 23 all-weather pool is the only facility that operates in winters. Owing to repairs, the pool was closed in April last year. It remained shut for the entire summer session. The repair work was completed recently and the pool was filled to capacity this week. The city’s only all-weather pool, which annually opens for the winter session in November, has been closed for nine months on account of renovation.

“The membership will start from January 16 and forms can be downloaded from the department’s website. Coaches will allot time slots to members. It has been also decided to charge half fee as per the duration of the winter season,” said Sorabh Kumar Arora, Director Sports.