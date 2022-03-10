All-woman bike expedition of BSF flagged off to Kanyakumari

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

The Border Security Force (BSF) all-women motor cycle expedition from Delhi to Kanyakumari, conducted to mark the International Women’s Day, was flagged-off on its next leg to Amritsar from Chandigarh today.

Christened Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition Empowerment Ride – 2022, the 5,280-km expedition being organised in collaboration with Royal Enfield, had started from New Delhi yesterday and arrived here last evening.

The team comprises 40 BSF women motorcyclists, who will ride over 20 days through Abohar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Gandhinagar and Bengaluru, before touching the mainland’s southern tip.

Flagging off the team here, Sandeep Singh, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Haryana, said, “The expedition will spread the message of women empowerment across the country and create a positive impact on minds of the people.”

The BSF Inspector General (HR and Logistics), Hardeep Singh, spoke about the role of the BSF and highlighted the contribution of its women personnel in border guarding duties in the hard areas.

