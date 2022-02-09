Alleged threat to murder case witness: Chandigarh cops file chargesheet against 2

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

The police have filed a chargesheet against former journalist Sanjeev Mahajan and Vikas Mor, alias Boxer, in a case registered for allegedly threatening a witness in the murder case.

The police registered the case on November 23, 2021, against Mahajan on a complaint of a Mohali resident Rohit Kumar who is a witness in the case registered under Sections 195 A, 506 and 120-B of the IPC at the Sector 17 police station.

Rohit had alleged that Mahajan allegedly called him from a mobile and asked him not to depose against Vikas, alias Boxer, in the case. He alleged that Mahajan told him to stay away from the case.

The witness also submitted the alleged recording of the call to the police. The murder case was registered in September 2019 at the Sector 17 police station.

On September 4, 2019, Tejinder Singh, alias Malli, was killed and his friend injured after four assailants opened fire on them in broad daylight at a parking lot of the old District Courts, Sector 17.

Around two weeks later, the had arrested three members of the Boxer gang, including gang leader Vikas, alias Boxer.

Mahajan is in judicial custody in a case of alleged property grab.