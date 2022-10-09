Allot 105 Mauli Jagran booths or face protest: Congress to Chandigarh MC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

The colony cell of the city Congress today announced holding a dharna in front of booths in Mauli Jagran on November 1, if the Municipal Corporation did not take any step to sell these off.

In a press release, the Congress criticised the civic body for failing to allot 105 commercial booths at Mauli Jagran on a freehold basis.

Mukesh Rai, chairman of the cell, said, “It is inexplicable that the MC is simply not taking steps to sell the high-priced properties built about 10 years ago. It is a criminal negligence. They are building and dumping properties.”

Rai lamented that the unattended booths had become a safe haven for anti-social elements and drug addicts, who continue to run their undesirable activities without any hindrance, causing inconvenience to the residents living nearby.

He said the sale and allotment of booths would not only generate revenue for the corporation but also provide direct employment to at least 105 families.

The UT Administration has ordered to put on hold the plans to e-auction properties on a freehold basis as some clarification from the Ministry of Home Affairs is yet to be received in this regard.